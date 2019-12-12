|
|
ARMA - Audrey Marie Van Leeuwen, 82, of Arma, Kansas died at 10:17 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Oakview Estates Residential Care at Frontenac, Kansas.
Mrs. Van Leeuwen was born April 8, 1937 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of John and Della Callaway Busse. Audrey was a homemaker and also worked at Northeast High School, the Crawford County Motor Vehicle Department, the U.S. Census Bureau, and F.M.I. Forms in Girard. She was raised in Camp 50 and Arma and graduated from Arma High School in 1954. She married Harold (Harry) Van Leeuwen on April 4, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma. Mr. Van Leeuwen preceded her in death July 9, 2016. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, St. Ann's Altar Society, the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion Auxiliary, and the Red Hats. Survivors include two daughters, Theresa (Tom) Schmitz of Wichita and Jodi (Larry) Hadden of Shawnee, two sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Van Leeuwen of Pittsburg and Randy Van Leeuwen of Salina, a brother, James Busse of Lebanon, Oregon, four sister-in-laws, Sr. Rosina Van Leeuwen of Wichita, Jeanette Wolken of Garnett, Judy Fagar of St. Paul, and Delores Van Leeuwen of Liberty, Missouri, eleven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, five sisters, Irene Jeler, Mildred Busse, Mary Brees, Leona Crockett, and Barbara Doue, and two brothers, Joseph and John Busse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Funeral Home where the family will receive friends until 7:30 P.M. following the rosary. The family suggests memorials to St. Ann's Altar Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, PO Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 12, 2019