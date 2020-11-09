1/
Pittsburg - Axel Ryan Bohn-Witt 29, of Pittsburg, KS died November 1, 2020 at his home following an illness. Axel was born December 31, 1990 in Parsons, KS the son of Timmy Joe and Debra Dee (Witt) Ridgway. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Columbus High School. Axel was a Property Manager for his family owned businesses in Pittsburg, KS. He was of the Christian Faith; a member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse; was known to enjoy having a good time and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother Debra Ridgway; sisters Heather McGinn and husband Chad of Joplin, MO, Megan Theis of Kingman, KS and Ashley Bohn-Witt and Austin Rayburn of Weir, KS; grandmother Dixie Heflin of Pittsburg, KS; grandfather Jack Witt of Carterville, KS; nieces Abigail, Kindal, Annabelle, Kinsey and Kodi; and many other loved ones and friends.
Axel was preceded in death by his father T.J. Ridgway; brother Jason Witt; uncle Tommy Ridgway; grandmother Theresa Witt; grandfather John Bohn; grandfather Buck Heflin and cousin Chase Witt.
A Celebration of Life will be 6:00pm Friday November 6, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. Burial will be at a private date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to Ashley Bohn-Witt to help with final expenses. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 4, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Always going to be missed. Forever loved.... Ace in the Hole-Struggle Jennings
Adrienne Foster
Family
