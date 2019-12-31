|
GIRARD - Barbara Ann Unrein, 92, of Girard, died at 2:40 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living in Lawrence, Kansas.
Barbara was born September 9, 1927 in rural Girard, a daughter of George Joseph Davied, Sr. and Minnie Delilah McClelland. She attended school in Greenbush, Kansas and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Pittsburg.
She married Herbert J. Unrein, Sr. on August 6, 1951 at Greenbush and they later divorced.
Barbara worked for 24 years as county office assistant at the Farmers Home Administration in Girard before retiring in 1983.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Michael's Altar Society, the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Euchre Card Club, all of Girard.
Barbara enjoyed her church activities and for six years she assisted senior citizens with their taxes.
She was a short time resident of Lawrence, Kansas and she always enjoyed Bingo and card games.
Survivors include her son, Herbert J. Unrein, Jr. and wife, Roxanne of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren, Kevin Unrein and wife, Stacie, Oklahoma City, OK, Andrea Unrein, Wichita, KS; sister, Mary Jo Boyd, Pittsburg, KS; step-children, Luke Thompson and wife, Lauren, Matthew Thompson and wife, Ashley, Cole Thompson and wife, Sally, Kristen Olson and husband, Jon; two great grandchildren, Maggie and Garrett Unrein; and nine step-great-grandchildren, Miles, Price, Reed, Jane, Nora, Isabelle, Owen and Zoey Thompson and Vincent Steppe.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, George Joseph Davied, Jr. and John Lou Davied; daughter-in-law, Margo Unrein, and twin step-great-grandchildren, Hadley Elizabeth and Chase Elliott Thompson.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Michael's Church in Girard with Fr. Floyd McKinney officiating. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery at Greenbush. The Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard where the family will receive friends following the Rosary. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Aloysius Cemetery at Greenbush and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019