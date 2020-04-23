|
FRONTENAC- Barbara Louise Palumbo 82, of Frontenac, KS passed away surrounded by family at 7:21pm Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home following an illness.
Barbara was born October 10, 1937 in Oswego, KS the daughter of John Grason and Irene Pearl (Milam) Strickland. She attended and graduated from Labette County Schools and worked at the Parsonian Hotel in Parsons, KS for 5 years after high school.
On November 7, 1959 Barbara married Frankie Joe Palumbo Sr. at the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, KS; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2005.
Barbara worked for Barto's Idle Hour for 52 years and was known as the head waitress for many years. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, KS; was known to enjoy puzzles, mowing grass, cooking for family and most of all her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her children Vickie M. Palumbo of Frontenac, KS, Frankie Joe Palumbo Jr. and wife LeeAnn of Girard, KS and John Anthony Palumbo and wife Kelli of Frontenac, KS; step-sister Glenda Taggart of Thayer, KS; grandchildren Cory Martin(Chris), Justin Garren(Allie), Joe Anderson, Willie Anderson(Tisha), Greg(Samantha), Ashley Palumbo, Brandon Palumbo(Leigha), Courtney Palumbo, Zac Palumbo(Kelci), Andrea Palumbo and fiance Trenton Tucker, Easton King and 11 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Francis Irene Palumbo, 1 brother, 1 sister and 1 step-brother.
A Private Burial due to COVID 19 will take place at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Scammon, KS with Fr. P.J. Voegeli officiating. Informal visitation will be from 12:00-8:00pm Thursday April 23, 2020 at the Friskel Funeral Home Frontenac, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to Vickie Palumbo to help with final expenses. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2020