JOPLIN-Barbara Schreck, age 95, formerly of Joplin, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Medicalodges Pittsburg South, Pittsburg, Kansas.
Barbara was born May 17, 1924 in Springfield, Missouri to the late John W. Rodelander and Velma D. Richardson Rodelander and had lived in Joplin since 1968, moving from Carthage.
She and her husband, Calvin, owned and operated the Hammond Organ Studio of Joplin, retiring in 1986. Barbara was a charter member of Southside Community Church ofGod, where she served as past treasurer, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Barbara was an active member of the Women & Missionary Society and sang with the Southside
Community Church Praise Singers Choir. Barbara married Calvin Lowell Schreck on October 23, 1944. He preceded her in death on September 29, 1995.
Survivors include a daughter, Lois Baima, Pittsburg, Kansas; three grandchildren, Marty Dell, Christy Sisemore, Tim Dell; five great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Services are planned for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Parker Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Interment willfollow at Park Cemetery, Carthage.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019