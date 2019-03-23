Home

Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Barbara Whitten
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Barbara Wilson Whitten


Barbara Wilson Whitten Obituary
PITTSBURG-Barbara Wilson Whitten, age 80 of Pittsburg, Kansas, died on March 19, 2019 in
Mesa, Arizona following a lengthy illness.
She was born on August 21, 1938 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to George and Pearl
Wilson. She grew up and attended school in Guthrie. She graduated with a
bachelor's and master's degree from University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond,
Oklahoma. She also did some graduate work at Pittsburg State University.
She married Robert Whitten on April 7, 1962. They divorced.
She taught school for more than forty years. She taught for thirty years in the
Southeast District in Weir Attendance Center. She retired from teaching in May
of 2003. She held membership in several education organizations. She was for
many years a member of Chee-Chaw Teacher's Association, KNEA, NEA,
International Reading Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was a member of the South Broadway Baptist Church where she served as a
Sunday School teacher for many years, and in various capacities on committees
and in musician roles.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Johnson of Mesa, Arizona, her son-in-
law, Mike Johnson, her grandson, Craig Johnson, her sister Georgia Pettijohn,
her brother-in-law Leon Pettijohn, two nephews, Trent and Brad Pettijohn, and
five great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her son, Reid Whitten, and by her parents.
Perry Emerick will conduct the memorial services at Green Acres Mortuary and
Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 12 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dignity Memorial.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
