Bessie Louise Broadhurst
Louisburg - Bessie Louise Broadhurst, 91, of Louisburg, KS, passed away at 9:13 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Olathe Health Medical Center.
She was born October 5, 1929, at Carroll County, AR, the daughter of Cecil and Alda (Standlee) Humbard.
In December of 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert William Broadhurst. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2010.
Mrs. Broadhurst was a homemaker.
Membership was held in the Assembly of God, Louisburg. She also served as the Sunday School Teacher at the church for many years.
Mrs. Broadhurst is survived by two sons, Rodney Broadhurst (Sherry) of Overland Park, KS, and Ricky Broadhurst of Louisburg, KS, and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Amanda Broadhurst.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marjorie Kralicek.
A memorial service for Mrs. Broadhurst is set for 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. Private burial will be at a later date at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.