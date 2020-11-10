1/
Bessie Louise Broadhurst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Louise Broadhurst
Louisburg - Bessie Louise Broadhurst, 91, of Louisburg, KS, passed away at 9:13 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Olathe Health Medical Center.
She was born October 5, 1929, at Carroll County, AR, the daughter of Cecil and Alda (Standlee) Humbard.
In December of 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert William Broadhurst. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2010.
Mrs. Broadhurst was a homemaker.
Membership was held in the Assembly of God, Louisburg. She also served as the Sunday School Teacher at the church for many years.
Mrs. Broadhurst is survived by two sons, Rodney Broadhurst (Sherry) of Overland Park, KS, and Ricky Broadhurst of Louisburg, KS, and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Amanda Broadhurst.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marjorie Kralicek.
A memorial service for Mrs. Broadhurst is set for 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. Private burial will be at a later date at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Pittsburg. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved