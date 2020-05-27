|
PITTSBURG- Betty peacefully ended her time on this earth on Monday, May 25th. Born November 3rd, 1923 to Ralph and Edna (Williamson) Clements, she was a lifelong Pittsburg resident. She grew up in the shadow of her beloved Our Lady of Lourdes Church on 9 th street. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and High School, receiving her degree in 1942, a proud member of one of the first graduating classes. She renewed that pride every time she watched one of her children and grandchildren follow her footsteps at St. Mary's-Colgan. While attending Kansas State Teacher's College and working at Bell Telephone she met the love of her life, Charles J. Dellasega of Frontenac. They were married at Our Lady of Lourdes on January 26, 1946 and they were blessed to have 43 years together.
Charles and Betty began their married life in McCune, Kansas and moved to Norman Oklahoma in 1947 where Charles completed his PhD in Economics at the University of Oklahoma. Returning to Pittsburg in 1950, Dr. Dellasega assumed a position in the Social Science department at Kansas State College.
Partnering with Charles' brother, they established Delletters Inc. in 1953. That same year they built their first home in Deill addition east of George Nettels' School.
Betty was the consummate mother, her primary role in life. Despite this commitment, she found time to be active in the Kansas State College Faculty Wives Club, the Newman Club, Mt. Carmel Pink Ladies and several bridge clubs. A dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, she served on the school board and participated in the Christ the King Adoration Chapel, Tuesday Morning Rosary Group, The St. Paul Widow and Widowers Group and the St. Mary's Goodwill store, where she was a part of the Leadership Team for many years.
All, who knew her, recognized her ever present positive outlook and her ardent Catholic faith. This was punctuated by her lifelong commitment to the Rosary. She read avidly and travelled extensively with her sister and friends later in life. She loved family events and felt blessed that her and Charle's descendant family numbered more than 60 loved ones.
Survivors include: Christie Gill and husband Bill of Pittsburg, KS. ; Dr. Mark Dellasega and wife Margie of Greenville, NC.; Doug Dellasega and wife Julie of Pittsburg, KS.; Joe Dellasega and wife Janice of Pittsburg, KS.; Lisa Russell and husband Randy of Pittsburg, KS. She has also enjoyed and been loved by 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Carl; grandson, Adam Gill; sister, Mary Roos; and brothers John and Ralph (Bud) Clements.
A Funeral Mass, celebrated by her grandson: Fr. Drew Dellasega, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28 th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, burial to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. The parish rosary will be prayed on Wednesday, May 27 th at 6:30 pm at the church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund.
E-mail condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 27, 2020