ARMA-Betty Jean Rons, 88, of Arma, Kansas died at 6:22 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019
at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Rons was born July 12, 1930 at Cockerill, Kansas the daughter of Lawrence
and Julia Pistotnik Zibert. Betty was a homemaker and also worked as food service director for Northeast USD #246 for twenty-seven years retiring in 1998. She graduated from Arma High School in 1948.
She married Wallace "Wally" Rons on April 28, 1951 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma. Mr. Rons survives at the home. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, where she served on the church council and a member of the Lon Helm American Legion Post #182 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband Wally of the home, a daughter, Cindy Ashmore and her husband Dave of Arma, a son, Barry Rons and wife Joy of St. Johns, Michigan, a brother, Bill Zibert and his wife Carole of Arma, four grandchildren, Blayne Rons and his wife Teresa of Lyons, Kansas, Dustin Ashmore and his significant other Trina Ysusi of Frontenac, Heather Ashmore and fiancé Kyle Tedlock of Arma, and Chase Rons and wife Allison of Frontenac, two great grandchildren, Landon Hege and Brayden Rons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Evelyn Terlip, brother, Sonny Zibert, and great grandson, Canaan Rons. The family gives special thanks for the loving care provided by Cinda, Barbara, Crystal, Kourtney, and Michele.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Funeral in Arma where the family will receive friends until 7 P.M. following the rosary. Friends may call after 11 A.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel. The family suggests memorials to the St. Ann's Altar Society or Avalon Hospice. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 26, 2019