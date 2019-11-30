|
Betty Lou Brunk, 91, of Arma, died at 6:09 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Medical Lodge in Pittsburg.
Betty was born August 30, 1928, in rural Coyville, Kansas, a daughter of Clyde and Edna (Emerson) McVey.
Betty graduated from Coyville High School in 1946. She went to Western Union School in Springfield, Missouri. She helped upgrade telegraph offices in Abilene, Leavenworth, and Fort Scott. She worked at the Pittsburg Census Bureau for 11 years and the Girard Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Office for 12 years before retiring in 1990.
She married Harry Brunk on June 18,1950. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2019.
Betty was a member of the Arma Methodist Church and attended the Mt. Olive Baptist Church near Girard.
Betty loved baking, quilting, square dancing, and spending time with friends and family.
She lovingly cared for her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always put a smile on her face.
Survivors include her children, Pam Hockett (Denis) of Gardner, Randy Brunk (Kimbra) of Arma, and Sandy Vinardi of Pittsburg; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her sisters, Doris Stock of Coyville and Lois Fairman of El Dorado; her brother, Jim McVey of Coyville; her sister-in-law, Vera McVey of Bozeman, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Mary Jane Hare, and her brothers, Bob McVey, James Elmer McVey, and 2 brothers in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard with Pastor Jay Lotterer officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to and these may be left at the funeral home at 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019