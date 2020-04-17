|
PITTSBURG- Betty Lou Ward, 85, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Carrington Place, Pittsburg.
She was born January 23, 1935, at Ft. Scott, KS, the daughter of Henry and Neva (Brown) Lauber. She attended local schools and graduated from Ft. Scott High School in 1952. She would then go on to graduate from Ft. Scott Junior College in 1954, where she was Salutatorian.
On January 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Earl Dean Ward at Ft. Scott, KS. He survives of the home.
Mrs. Ward worked as a secretary for the Ft. Scott Public Library, Western Insurance, the First United Methodist Church and Dittman Insurance for a combined 30 years before retiring in 1999.
Membership was held in the First United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, where she served on the Pastor-Parish and the Five Mary's (funeral dinners). She also was a member of the Pittsburg Kiwanis where she made more than 5,000 trauma dolls. In addition to the dolls she made quilts for all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ward is survived by one son, Phillip Dean Ward and his wife, Cara of Frontenac, KS, one daughter, Sharon Lynn Hilton and her husband, Aaron of Aurora, MO, one sister-in-law, Marjie Lauber of Ft. Scott, KS, four grandchildren, Adam Ward, Kimberly King (Ben), Baylee Hardimon (Trey) and Devon Hilton (Jordan), five step grandchildren, Mathew Hilton (Jessica), Victoria Erickson (John), Garett Gebhardt, Bailey Humbard (Brandon) and Jordan Gebhardt, five great grandchildren and twenty step great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Dale Lauber.
The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through the Mrs. Ward's obituary page at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Uniontown Cemetery, Uniontown, KS. The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church Organ Fund, PSU Endowment for Excellence in Athletics and Wesley House. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 17, 2020