|
|
FRANKLIN-Betty Lynne (Morgan) Kapler of Franklin, KS, passed away Wednesday, April 10, at her home. She was 91.
Betty was born January 13, 1928, in Paris, Texas to Ivan Lynn Morgan and Margaret Eulene Houston. She attended Baxter Spring High School, in Baxter Springs, Ks. After graduation, she attended beauty school and worked as a beautician. Betty was a beauty queen competing in the American Royal Pageant.
She married Robert A "Bob" Kapler in July 1950. The couple moved to Weir, KS in 1955 where she co-owned Bob's Tavern, better known as Betty's Bar and Grill. She was known for the amazing burgers she cooked on the grill at the tavern, Betty was an avid quail hunter and trap shooter. She was the Oklahoma Women's Trap Shooting Champion.
Betty left Bob and Weir behind in 1973 and moved to Franklin, KS. She started working at Sunset Manor Nursing Home in 1974 as a nurse's aide, then progressed to Activity Director and finally Social Services. She retired in 2012 at age 84. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arma, KS.
Betty has three children: Lynda Kapler, Stillwell, KS; Carrie Philpot (Craig) Webb City, MO; and Bobbi Jo (VJ), Pittsburg, KS. Four grandchildren, Chase Philpot, Little Rock, AR; Caitlyn Philpot, Webb City, MO; Chesnie Philpot, Webb City, MO and Briston Kapler, Nevada, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Raleigh H. Morgan.
Betty loved attending football games, softball games, rodeos and all events her grandchildren participated in. She spent her retirement years "doing whatever I want" as she said, which was watching her birds at the feeders at her home, reading, and making thousands of her famous French cookies and loaves of Potica.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday (April 15) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arma with Fr. Floyd McKinney as celebrant. The family will receive following the mass in the parish hall. A Private family burial will be held at a later date in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, southeast of Weir. A rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary, where the family will receive friends following until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lucky Rider's 4-H Club. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 12, 2019