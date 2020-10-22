CHEROKEE - Betty Ruth Ledford, 89, of rural Cherokee, passed away at 5:02 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Advent Health of Shawnee Mission.
She was born April 24, 1931 at Strauss, Kansas, the daughter of J.E. and Mildred Floy (Cole) Morrow. She graduated from McCune High School.
On October 8, 1950, she was united in marriage to Gary Harvey Ledford at the First Methodist Church in Parsons, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.
Mrs. Ledford worked as a bookkeeper for Gary's Construction business and was a homemaker.
Membership was held in the Osage Church of the Brethren near McCune, Kansas.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Ledford and his wife, Jeanie of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Scott Ledford and his wife, Sonja of Columbus, Kansas; a daughter, Jan Rice and her husband, Craig of Fort Scott, Kansas; one sister, Carol Cormeny of Deep Water, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Crystal Spratley, Lindsey Ledford, Matthew Ledford, Heather York, Brandon Ledford, Casey Brown and Kinley Rice; and 5 great-grandchildren, Michael Spratley, Knox Holt, Eastyn Holt, Dylan Brown and Issac Ledford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother and two sisters.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 22) at the Osage Church of the Brethren with Rev. Dustin Ledford officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Osage Brethren Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the Osage Brethren Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Online condolences may also be left at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.