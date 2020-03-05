|
|
PITTSBURG- Bill J. Anderson, 92, of Pittsburg, died at 7:47 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Medicalodges Frontenac.
He was born December 29, 1927 in Arma, the son of Harold and Stella (Pittser) Anderson. Bill graduated from Arma High School in 1945. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy.
On May 29, 1948 he married Genevieve Chebultz in Parsons, Ks. She survives at the family home.
Bill was employed by the National Bank of Pittsburg / Bank IV for 40 years and for another 20 years by the Bank of Minden.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg and American Legion Post 64.
Over the years Bill held various civic positions including president of the Tri-County Bankers Association, president of the Pittsburg Kiwanis and Treasurer of the Crawford County . In the 1960's he managed the National Bank Little League baseball team.
In addition to his wife, Genevieve, he is survived by sons: Barry (Shayne) Anderson of Frontenac, Mark (Theora) Anderson and Billy J.Anderson of Pittsburg; grandsons: Erik (Christy) Anderson of Overland Park, Gabe (Kim) Anderson of Louisburg and Sean (Hannah) Anderson of Frontenac; great grandchildren, Jack and Reese Anderson of Louisburg and Lucy, Nora and Greta Anderson of Frontenac; stepsister, Elaine Mattivi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Betty Filosa, Haroldean Bohinc and a stepsister Rosemary Pichler.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12:00 PM, on Friday. The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church and /or Harry Hynes Hospice. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 5, 2020