|
|
Bill R. Waltrip, 76, of Pittsburg, passed away at Pittsburg Care and Rehab Center on Saturday, July 6.
He was born May 28, 1943 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Charles Keyth and Flora Ellen Krider Waltrip. He moved to Pittsburg in 1957 and attended area schools graduating from PHS in 1961. He joined the Army Reserves serving from 1961 until his 1969 honorable discharge. He attended KSTC (now PSU) majoring in pre-pharmacy. He graduated from University of Missouri K.C. and practiced pharmacy and was licensed in Kansas and Missouri. He married Ann McNellis and they had 3 children. They later divorced. Bill was employed by Crowell Drug Store, Ushers Pharmacy, and Barneys Pharmacy. He was owner and pharmacist of Centennial Pharmacy for several years. He owned his own pharmacy in Herrington, Kansas, and later set up and managed the original pharmacy at The Girard Hospital. He retired in 2000.
He is survived by his children Jim Waltrip of Clifton, Arizona, Bill (Mary Helen) Waltrip of Tucson, Arizona and Patty Waltrip of Ehrenberg, Arizona; brothers Jerry (Pat) Waltrip, Kenny (Vickie) Waltrip, Jim (Claudia) Waltrip, and Mike Waltrip all of Pittsburg and Paul (Joyce) Waltrip of Carrollton, Texas and a half sister Ruth Adele McCollum of Florida; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be 11am, Monday July 22, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home with Rev. Daryl Gaddy officiating. Family will receive friends before the service from 10am until service time. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 20, 2019