|
|
FRONTENAC-Billie Maxine Tarter (nee Boyce) age 73 of Frontenac, Kansas, formerly of Scammon and Weir, died on June 15 th , 2019 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
She was born November 13, 1945 in Columbus, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy
Sachetta Boyce. She was a resident of Southeast Kansas for most of her life. She was a former
member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weir, the St. Bridget's Catholic Church of
Scammon, and a current member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Frontenac.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald W. Tarter. Billie and Don were married on
July 27, 1963 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weir, Kansas.
Survivors also include her son Todd Tarter and wife Shelly of Joplin, Missouri; daughter Tina
Hamlet and husband Clay of Ozark, Missouri; son Kevin Tarter and wife Betzi of Overland
Park, Kansas; a sister Shirley Menghini and a brother James Boyce both of Frontenac, Kansas;
four granddaughters; two uncles, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Billie worked the early part of her adult life in the home, raising her three children and was later
employed by the Maude Norton Hospital in Columbus, Kansas and the Bath-Naylor Funeral
Home of Pittsburg, Kansas. She enjoyed being with her family, especially following the
activities of her four granddaughters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic
Church with Father Philip J. Voegeli as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Bridget's
Cemetery, Scammon, KS. The parish rosary will be at 6:30 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, Ks, where the family will receive
friends following the rosary until 8 pm.
The family request that there are no memorial contributions but you may send cards to Bath-
Naylor Funeral Home.
E-mail condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under
the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on June 18, 2019