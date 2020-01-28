|
CARONA, KS - Billy Field Peace 78, of Carona, KS died 2:15am Friday January 24, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO following an illness.
Billy was born March 5, 1941 in Picher, OK the son of William H. "Babe" and Eleanor R. (McKee) Peace.
Billy attended Picher schools before serving his county in the United States Navy from 1959-1979.
Following his military service he worked for the Baxter Springs School System before settling in Carona in 1985. Later he worked for Boeing In Wichita, KS for 10 years.
On May 16, 1985 Billy married Nancy A. Smith in Miami, OK; she survives at the home.
Billy was of the Christian Faith; a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1372 Columbus, KS and Fraternal Order of Eagles 918 West Mineral, KS. Billy was also known as an avid Pool Player.
Survivors include his wife; children David Peace of Miami, OK, Kevin Peace of Miami, OK, Bradley Peace of Miami, OK, Jeff McCormick and wife Julie of Carona, KS, Janelle McCormick and Michael DeFord of Pittsburg, KS; sister Judy Qualls and husband Dale of Riverton, KS; grandchildren Billy Joe Peace, Tyler Peace, Zach Peace, Harley Jo Peace, Mike McCormick and wife Amelia, Monica Stadtmueller and husband Herman, Dalton McCormick and Taylor Brooks; great-grandchildren Lilia McCormick, Zane Gunnett, Bricklynn Gunnett and Tanner Gunnett; one niece and 2 nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.
Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS with Fr. Jeremy Huser officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Bridget's Cemetery in Scammon, KS were full military honors will be conducted. Family will receive friends from 6-7:00pm Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS; friend may call after 1:00pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the . Friend may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 104 W. Main St. Weir, KS 66781. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020