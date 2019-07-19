Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home
601 W Broadway
Enid, OK 73701
(580) 233-1700
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Homegoing
Victory Bible Church
Enid, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Kious
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Kious


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Joe Kious Obituary
Homegoing for Billy Joe Kious, former Girard, KS resident, will be 11:00am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Victory Bible Church, Enid, OK. Burial will follow in Lyon Valley Cemetery, Hennessey, OK. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home, Enid, OK.
Billy was born May 5, 1933 in Hennessey, Oklahoma to Joseph and Ivah Gertrude (Fields) Kious and died July 15, 2019.
Billy is survived by wife, Gail and children, Kathy Young; Jim Kious; Becki Koehler and Janna Thompson.
Condolences and more information can be viewed at www.enidwecare.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home
Download Now