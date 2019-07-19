|
|
Homegoing for Billy Joe Kious, former Girard, KS resident, will be 11:00am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Victory Bible Church, Enid, OK. Burial will follow in Lyon Valley Cemetery, Hennessey, OK. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home, Enid, OK.
Billy was born May 5, 1933 in Hennessey, Oklahoma to Joseph and Ivah Gertrude (Fields) Kious and died July 15, 2019.
Billy is survived by wife, Gail and children, Kathy Young; Jim Kious; Becki Koehler and Janna Thompson.
Condolences and more information can be viewed at www.enidwecare.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 19, 2019