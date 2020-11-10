Billy Joe Oertle
Pittsburg - Billy Joe Oertle, 84, of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:22 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the ComfortCare Homes of Pittsburg
He was born June 12, 1936, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of George W. and Velma (Moore) Oertle. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsburg State University.
On November 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Carolyn S. Hamm, at Pittsburg, KS. She survives of the home, Pittsburg.
Mr. Oertle was owner/operator of B.J.'s Suzuki Motorcycle Shop, Pittsburg.
Membership was held in the Benny Hill Fan Club. He was also an avid bass fisherman. Racing was also his passion, having held an AHRA record from the late 60's to the early 70's and being inducted into the MO-Kan Dragway Racing Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Carri Oertle of Pittsburg, Randy J. Oertle (Diana) of Pittsburg, and Sara Keith (Robert), of Pittsburg, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joanna Atkinson.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.