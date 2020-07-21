1/1
Billy L. Miller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OPOLIS- Billy L. Miller, 91, of Opolis, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1929 at Nashville, Missouri, the son of Morris I. and Clara (Ellis) Miller. He graduated from Carl Junction, Missouri High School in 1947.
On August 13, 1951, he was united in marriage to Maxine Seal in Huntsville, Arkansas. She survives at the family home.
Mr. Miller served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, until he was honorably discharged on June 3, 1954.
He worked for Dickey Clay in Pittsburg before moving to Dodge City, Kansas where he became the director of the Southwest Kansas Area Technical School and started the Truck Driving program. He was the director from 1966 until 1972. In 1972, he became the Director of Operations at Midwestern Trucking in Fort Scott until 1980. From 1980 until 1987, he was the Vice President at Mon-Kem Trucking in Joplin, Missouri. In 1988, he began working at craft shows, growing his company, Sew and Saw Crafts, to include several employees. In 2007, he retired due to macular degeneration. Whatever adventure or job he did, Bill was very successful. He instilled these great values in his children and grandchildren.
Membership was held in the Opolis Methodist Church. He also loved playing poker, fishing, collecting antiques and finding treasures. After losing his eyesight, he continued to play poker and walk four miles a day for a long time and continued walking a mile a day until a month ago.
In addition to his wife, Maxine, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Mertz and her husband, Chuck of Opolis, Kansas and Carol Cummins and her husband, Perry of Pittsburg, Kansas; three granddaughters, Amy Redd (Jason) of Frontenac, Lora Mertz (Vince Overfield) Shawnee, Kansas, and Tara Carpenter (Jerime) of Pittsburg; two great-grandchildren, Ellie Carpenter and Ethan Carpenter; and a sister, Evelyn Lewis of Nixa, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Russell and Jack.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday (July 22) at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg with Rev. Dorcia Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Crocker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call 10:00 a.m. to sign the register. Those who were touched by Bill's life are invited to watch the live stream of his funeral. The link to virtually attend can be found under his obituary on our website www.brennermortuary.com. The family suggests memorials be given to the Opolis Maggie Grebe Memorial Park. These may be left at or sent to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
114 E. 4th Street
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved