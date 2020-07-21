OPOLIS- Billy L. Miller, 91, of Opolis, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1929 at Nashville, Missouri, the son of Morris I. and Clara (Ellis) Miller. He graduated from Carl Junction, Missouri High School in 1947.
On August 13, 1951, he was united in marriage to Maxine Seal in Huntsville, Arkansas. She survives at the family home.
Mr. Miller served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, until he was honorably discharged on June 3, 1954.
He worked for Dickey Clay in Pittsburg before moving to Dodge City, Kansas where he became the director of the Southwest Kansas Area Technical School and started the Truck Driving program. He was the director from 1966 until 1972. In 1972, he became the Director of Operations at Midwestern Trucking in Fort Scott until 1980. From 1980 until 1987, he was the Vice President at Mon-Kem Trucking in Joplin, Missouri. In 1988, he began working at craft shows, growing his company, Sew and Saw Crafts, to include several employees. In 2007, he retired due to macular degeneration. Whatever adventure or job he did, Bill was very successful. He instilled these great values in his children and grandchildren.
Membership was held in the Opolis Methodist Church. He also loved playing poker, fishing, collecting antiques and finding treasures. After losing his eyesight, he continued to play poker and walk four miles a day for a long time and continued walking a mile a day until a month ago.
In addition to his wife, Maxine, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Mertz and her husband, Chuck of Opolis, Kansas and Carol Cummins and her husband, Perry of Pittsburg, Kansas; three granddaughters, Amy Redd (Jason) of Frontenac, Lora Mertz (Vince Overfield) Shawnee, Kansas, and Tara Carpenter (Jerime) of Pittsburg; two great-grandchildren, Ellie Carpenter and Ethan Carpenter; and a sister, Evelyn Lewis of Nixa, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Russell and Jack.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday (July 22) at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg with Rev. Dorcia Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Crocker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call 10:00 a.m. to sign the register. Those who were touched by Bill's life are invited to watch the live stream of his funeral. The link to virtually attend can be found under his obituary on our website www.brennermortuary.com.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Opolis Maggie Grebe Memorial Park. These may be left at or sent to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.