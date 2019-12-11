|
FRONTENAC - Birdie Nell (Theobald) Burr Askins, 93, of Frontenac, passed away at 8:10 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Medicalodge of Frontenac.
She was born October 26, 1926, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Emmett and Katheryn (Lewis) Theobald. She attended schools in Pittsburg graduating with the class of 1944.
Birdie married Richard Burr in 1946 and after his death married Dolton Askins. Both preceded her in death.
She enjoyed playing cards, Mah Jongg and spending time with friends and family. In younger days she loved fishing at Grand Lake. Birdie was an active member for many years of the Frontenac United Methodist Church.
She went to Washington D.C. after high school to help with the World War II effort. Birdie worked for the Navy Department Induction Office. She later worked for Montgomery Ward, Dickey Clay and after many years retired from the City of Pittsburg Water Department.
Survivors include a twin sister, Betty Jo Fiorucci of Overland Park, KS; a step-daughter, Sandy (Greg) Post of Mapleton, KS; a step-son, Dr. Dale (Dana) Askins of Oklahoma City, OK; two nieces, Paula Fiorucci and Lisa Fiorucci; one nephew, Dana Fiorucci; four step-grandchildren, six step-great grandchildren and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Besides her husbands, Birdie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Paul Theobald.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, with Pastor Hyun Ju Gil conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Frontenac United Methodist Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019