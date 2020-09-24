1/
Bobby Jimmie Edwards
1942 - 2020
PITTSBURG - Bobby Jimmie Edwards born on October 5th, 1942 in Pittsburg, KS to Mary Louise Edwards departed this life on Saturday September 18th 2020 at the age of 77 years old. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife Donna Ellen Edwards, brother Charles Beckman and his wife Carol Benskin Beckman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna and Bobby have been married 57 years. Interment will be at Rose Bank Cemetery, Mulberry, KS. Celebration at life will be at a later date.

Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
