|
|
ARMA-Bonnie E. Voss, 70 of Arma, Kansas died at 7:52 P.M., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her residence.
Bonnie was born August 18, 1949 in Leavenworth, Kansas, a daughter of Louie A. and Lavon E. (Wilson) Phillips. She grew up and attended schools in Leavenworth.
She married Kenneth Voss in May of 1988 in Leavenworth and he preceded her in death on December 25, 1988.
Bonnie worked for 10 years as a dietary clerk and a cook at Cushing Hospital and at the V.A. Hospital, both in Leavenworth.
Bonnie enjoyed her family, being outdoors, and Indian collectibles.
Survivors are her children Kimberly Roberts, and her husband, David, of Arma, Louie Martin of Leavenworth, Robin Moore, and her husband, Roland, of Atchison, Tiffanie Thompson of Lenexa, Crystal Thompson of Pittsburg, Zachary Wright of Pittsburg; 28 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Otis Phillips of McClouth; her sisters, Sharon Beauchemin of Lansing, Annette Paden of Leavenworth, Melody Burgin of Leavenworth; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, 2 brother-in-laws, her parents, and a son, Jason Thompson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at 512 N 7th Street in Arma.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 27, 2019