|
|
Bonnie Jean Broyles, 88, of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 11, 1931 at Leon, Kansas, the daughter of Lee O. and Flossie A. (Wisdom) Scratcher. She attended grade school in Arcadia, Kansas and Junior/Senior High School in Pittsburg.
On July 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Max A. Broyles in Pittsburg. He preceded her in death on September 30, 1994.
Bonnie devoted her life to caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She never met a stranger.
Membership was held in the Frontenac United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women of Frontenac. Bonnie was also active in the church's quilting group, was a song leader for Vacation Bible School, loved singing in local church choirs, volunteered for chicken noodle dinners, and delivered Meals on Wheels in Frontenac. One of her favorite things was hosting and cooking for family gatherings and reunions. She always enjoyed a good card game.
Survivors include, three daughters, Maxine Pennington (Lawrence) of Shawnee, KS; Joyce Kirk (Glen) of Joplin, MO; and Susan Smith (Jamie) of Joplin, MO; a brother, Ronald Scratcher (Mary) of Hammett, ID; two sisters, Lois Hines and Barbara Beasley, both of Sandy, OR; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Lobile (Jim) of Arma, KS; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Larry Broyles, a grandson, Greg Broyles, a brother, Gary Scratcher, two sisters, Dolores Beasley and her twin, Donna Johnson. Kenny Heilman, her dear friend and sweetheart since 2008, preceded her in death in 2018.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, (July 23) at the Frontenac United Methodist Church of Frontenac, KS, with Rev. Linda Stotler and Rev. Hyun Ju Gil officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Frontenac United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorials to the United Methodist Women of Frontenac and/or Angels Among Us. These may be left at the church or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 23, 2019