PITTSBURG - Brandi Sue Moore, 35, of Pittsburg, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Opolis, Kansas.
She was born April 5, 1984 in Pittsburg, the daughter of Martin Douglas and Karen Louise (Lough) Moore. She attended school at St. Mary's/Colgan and Pittsburg High School.
Brandi was very active in gymnastics during middle school and high school.
Survivors include her son, Braxton Horner of the home; her mother and step-father, Karen and Rob Teal of Pittsburg; her father, Doug Moore of Pittsburg; four brothers, Cody Moore, Dakota Moore, Jordan Bicknell (Sadie), and Rowdy Teal; a sister, Shandra Mondragon (Chris); maternal grandparents, James and Francis Lough; paternal grandmother, Sue Moore; and several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather and sister, Kayleigh Savannah Teal.
A private family visitation will be held at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020