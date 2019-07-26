|
WEIR-Brenda Lea Engelman, 58, of Weir, Kansas, went home to be with Jesus at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.
She was born November 21, 1960 at Pittsburg, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Lee and Saundra Sue (Shaw) Stricklin. She attended Weir schools, graduated from Southeast High School and then graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
On February 4, 1978, she was united in marriage to Gary Alan Engelman at Weir, Kansas.
Brenda was a registered nurse and worked for USD #250 for 18 years, working at George Nettels Elementary and then Lakeside Elementary. She retired in 2017 due to illness.
Membership was held in the Weir United Methodist Church. She also attended FLAG church in Pittsburg. Brenda's love of children was what brought her to become a school nurse.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Engelman of the home; a daughter, Anna Schlosser and her husband, Tim of Midland, Texas; three sons, Eric Engelman and his wife, Taylor of Weir, Kansas, Thor Engelman of Austin, Texas and Skyler Engelman of the home; her parents, Henry and Saundra Stricklin of Weir, Kansas; a brother, David Stricklin of Weir, Kansas; a sister, Susan Kuestersteffen of Shawnee, Kansas; and her joy and delight, three grandchildren, Eli and Sylvie Engelman of Weir, Kansas and Bryn Lea Schlosser of Midland, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday (July 27) at FLAG Church in Pittsburg, Kansas, with Pastor Anthony Navaratnam and Brother Aaron Williams officiating. You may also watch the services via live stream at www.flagchurch.com, then click watch live. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Hosey Hill Cemetery, near Weir, Kansas. The family will receive friends following the services. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the Brenner Mortuary to sign the register book. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Weir United Methodist Church &/or FLAG Church. These may be left at the church or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 26, 2019