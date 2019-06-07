|
|
LAMAR-Brett Jamison Miller, 47, of Lamar, MO passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO.
Brett was born on September 30, 1971 in Steubenville, OH. He was the second of three sons to
Margaret "Peg" (Romesburg) Miller and Michael Miller. During his childhood, Brett's family
called many places home, including Wintersville, OH, Steubenville, OH and Beula, ND.
Brett graduated from Beula High School of Beula, ND in 1990. He studied for two years at the
University of Minnesota before finishing his degree of computer science in 1995 at DeSales
University in Center Valley, PA, formerly known as Allentown College of Saint Francis de Sales.
Brett met Marsha Swavely Miller of Lamar, formerly of Quakertown, PA, at DeSales University.
The two were married 1995-2014. This union blessed Brett with two children: Carmen E. Miller
and Wilson A. Miller, both of Lamar. Brett's children were the light of his life, and he loved doting
on them. He was a proud father and would talk about his children whenever he got the chance.
Brett's love also extended to animals and he treasured dearly the many cats, dogs, and fish he
welcomed into his home.
After graduating from DeSales, Brett and Marsha moved to Seattle, WA in 1995. There he
worked for Microsoft Corporation and rose to the position of Program Manager. In 2002, Brett
and his family moved to Lamar, where he continued to work for Microsoft until 2008. After this,
Brett held various positions, including at Ozark Medical Associates, formerly of Lamar, and at
the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Brett decided to continue his education in 2017. He attended Pitt State University in Pittsburg,
KS, where he was accepted into the Bachelor of Science Nursing program in 2019.
Brett's favorite pastimes included reading, playing guitar, building computers, playing video
games, and target practice. He had a big heart for family and friends and loved to talk to those
he loved and respected. He will be fondly remembered by many as a gentle giant with a
thoughtful, friendly, and kind demeanor.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m, June 7, 2019 at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow.
Contributions are suggested and made payable to the Joplin Humane Society in care of the
funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 7, 2019