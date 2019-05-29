|
Arcadia-BRIDGEWATER SWEETHEARTS, Pastor William David "Dave" Bridgewater, 72 and Carol Louise Bridgewater, 71 of Arcadia Kansas have each in their own time, received their final blessing that is peace.
He recalls they met in third grade at Sheffield School in rural Arcadia.
They married young, worked hard, raised a family and were blessed with five beautiful grandchildren to adore and dote on.
The sweethearts served the Lord by serving others.
Their life, love and happiness will be celebrated May 30th, 2019 at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N Pine, Pittsburg, Kansas . Meet and greet and social begins at 3:00 pm. Chaplain Dennis Uchtman will lead service at 5:00 pm.
A meal has been arranged at The Lord's Diner, 406 N. Locust, Pittsburg, KS at their regular hours 5:30 pm- 7:00 pm and observing their rules.
The family requests no flowers and suggests any memorials be directed to any local charities that supports humans or animals (ie SEK Humane Society, The Lord's Diner, Wesley Hose, SEK Community Health Center).
The Sweethearts would encourage all that life is for loving, laughing, giving and living in praise of the Lord.
The Family can be reached at 620-638-4239.
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019