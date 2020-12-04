Calvin E. "Pete" Percy
Calvin E. "Pete" Percy, 96, formerly of Pittsburg, KS, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Pete was born November 23, 1924 in Lamar, MO to John and Freda Percy. He was raised in Iantha, MO and attended high school in Mindenmines, MO. Upon graduation, he entered the service where he served 2 years in the 3rd Armored Division in Central Europe. He received 4 bronze stars, good conduct medal and purple heart, prior to his honorable discharge as sergeant in 1945. He married Gloria A. Oberzan of West Mineral, KS in 1950. They later divorced after 29 years of marriage. In 1986 he met Ms. Jo Thompson of Neosho, MO. They formed a long-term relationship that lasted until her death on March 24, 2020. Pete worked as a salesman for Nabisco for many years but may be remembered as the owner of The Pit restaurant during the 70's. He began working for Midwest Tank Company in 1982, where he retired in 2013 at the age of 90. Pete was an avid golfer, winning numerous tournaments in the area and forming life-long friendships with his golfing companions.
Pete is survived by five children, Debra Bauder, Tulsa, OK, Rod(Loretta) Percy, Springfield, MO, Jeanne Parks, Tulsa, OK, Randy(Susan) Percy, Pittsburg, KS, Anita(Craig) Koons, Tulsa, OK; a brother, Bill(Jo) Percy, Lamar, MO and a sister, Eldora Schreckenghaust, Lamar, MO., 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 8 siblings, Ruth, Mary, Jack, Betty, Earnest, Eugene, Elwood and Colleen.
A Private Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Iantha Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary,114 E 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.