Candy "Granny" Pitts

Franklin - Candice (Candy) Marie Pitts, 71, of Franklin, Kansas, who was affectionately known as Granny by all who loved her departed the earth of November 22, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital due to complications related to COVID.

Candy was born on July 30, 1949 in Franklin, Kansas the daughter of Art and Lee Seghi Toschi. She attended schools in Franklin and Arma, graduating from Northeast High School in 1968. Candy married the love of her life, Jerry Pitts, on April 24, 1970 at Ft. Payne, Alabama. Later, settled in Franklin, where they raised two children, daughter Lisa and son Jerry. She was the matriarch of the family, instilling family values and playing the role of traditional stay at home Mom. She specialized in room mother duties along with supporting her children and their friends in all their activities. As the children became older and more independent, Candy worked at Pittsburg's Walmart for 20 plus years. Patrons always were greeted with a friendly face, helpful smile, and conversation to brighten their experience. She was loved deeply and loved her friends and family fiercely. She enjoyed trips with her sister and mom to Chicago in her younger years to catch up and embrace extended family. She loved going on cruises, trips to Branson, camping at the lake, or any other vacation destination, she was constantly on the go. She never said no to a good adventure and was easily persuaded to pack her bags and head onto the next excursion. Nothing brightened Candy's days more than time spent with family. She loved hosting an annual Fourth of July party, an annual Christmas dinner, and many more intimate family gatherings. She was the happiest with her house and table full of guests. She loved to decorate for the holidays and enjoyed nothing more that directing her husband on exactly what needed done. She loved to spend time with her daughter to prepare, cook, and bake in amounts that far exceeded her guest list. Her idea of a perfect Sunday or holiday was dinner with her children and their families followed by pinochle or another card or dice game. She loved attending birthday parties, sporting events, concerts, graduations, or any other event that included her children, grandchildren, or nieces and nephews. Candy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry Pitts of the home, two children, Lisa Martin and her husband Bobby of Mulberry, Kansas and Jerry and his wife Bobbie of Adrian, Missouri, three grandchildren, Austin, Tanner, and Baylie, and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Lee, and two siblings, sister Judy Musso and husband Jack, and brother Jack Toschi.

Private family graveside services will be 2 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with Father Floyd McKinney officiating. The graveside services are private due to the COVID pandemic situation. Friends may call 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma. Face mask and social distancing will be required. The family suggests memorials to the Northeast High School Food Pantry. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



