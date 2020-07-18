PITTSBURG- Carl "Carl" R. Buchanan, 77, of Pittsburg, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 8, 1942 in Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Carl J. and Elda Irene (Morgan) Buchanan. He graduated from Crawford Community High School in Cherokee in 1961.
On September 15, 1962, he was united in marriage to Agnes Falliaux in Pittsburg. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2017.
Mr. Buchanan worked for Ron's IGA, starting as a stocker, progressing to Assistant Manager then Price Coordinator before retiring.
Survivors include a son, Bob Buchanan and his wife, Rebecca of McCune, Kansas; a granddaughter, Norma Irene Buchanan; three brothers, Ron Buchanan and his wife, Marilyn of Tomball, Texas; Steve Buchanan and his wife, Theresa of Pittsburg, and Randy Buchanan and his wife, Paige of Clinton, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The family of Mr. Buchanan would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Raja and his staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center for their compassion and care over the last several months.
Carl was also most appreciative of the care and compassion of his Niece Krystal Page and her husband Franklin Page, for the time spent with him and caring for him.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (July 21) at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Kelly Klubak officiating. Burial will follow in the Crocker Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
