EXCELSIOR SPRINGS - Carl Richard "Rick" Toney, 83, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, formerly a lifelong resident of Brazilton, Kansas, died at 4:42 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Excelsior Springs Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs.
Rick was born December 31, 1935 in Pittsburg, Kansas, a son of Thurman and Olive (Kasiah) Toney. Rick grew up and attended school in Chicopee, Kansas.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Rick married Vida Kathryn Coester on January 12, 1957 in Pittsburg. Vida preceded him in death on December 6, 2003.
Rick worked as a diesel mechanic at MSI Trucking in St. Joseph, Missouri and at Hofer Trucking in Pittsburg, Kansas. He also farmed for Fox Farms at rural Girard.
Rick enjoyed fishing, camping, and old time gospel music.
He was a member of the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion and the Steven Bennefeld Post No. 7479, Veterans of Foreign Wars, both of Girard.
Survivors are a son, Dwayne Toney (Cheri) of Topeka, Kansas; his daughters, Brenda Boothe (Gary Adams) of Wathena, Kansas, Linda Campbell (Steve) of Circleville, Kansas, Cindy Nunamaker (David Jones) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Sandra Jo Lundberg (Randy) of Phoenix, Arizona; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren;
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vida, his brothers, Robert and Billy Toney, and his sisters, Mary Large, Mildred Jones, and Shirley Rodriguez.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard with Archbishop David Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with Military Honors by the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Parsons, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 4:00 p.m., Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to the and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 24, 2019