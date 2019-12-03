|
Carol Ann Grotheer, 72, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:25 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Via Christi Village, Pittsburg.
She was born December 15, 1946, at Joplin, MO, the daughter of Al and Twylia (McCallum) Zaccarello.
On April 3, 1966, she was united in marriage to Eugene E. Grotheer at Pittsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on October 3, 1999.
Carol worked as a beautician, was a stay at home mom, cofounder of Patch Fashion, and a florist all before receiving her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1994. She would go on to teach for USD 250 until her retirement in 2012.
Membership was held in the St. John Lutheran Church, Pittsburg, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and various other clubs and organizations.
Carol is survived by four children; Tiffany Peery (Brian), Jason Grotheer (Tammy), Piper Stewart (Joel) and Noah Grotheer (Brandy) all of Pittsburg, brother-in-law, Bob Hosier of Pittsburg, six grandchildren, Scout, River, Stone, Savannah, Indiana and Christian, three nieces and many fur pups.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Kathy Zaccarello and one sister-in-law, Lois Hosier.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Highland Park Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Wehrman conducting the service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Via Christi Village Assisted Living Social Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 3, 2019