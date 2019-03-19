Home

Services
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Carole Lovicia Garrison


Carole Lovicia Garrison Obituary
JOPLIN-Carole Lovicia Garrison, 97, of Joplin, Missouri, formerly of Arcadia, died at
5:28 A.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Joplin Gardens in Joplin, Missouri. Mrs. Garrison was born February 15, 1922 at Uniontown, Kansas the daughter of A.P. and Stella E. Harris Wolf.

Carole was a homemaker and also a secretary for Western Insurance in Ft. Scott. She was raised in Uniontown and attended Uniontown Schools. She lived in Ft. Scott prior to moving to Arcadia in 1965. She married Eugene W. Golladay in Ft. Scott, Kansas. They later divorced. She later married John Wesley Garrison on February 12, 1965 in Ft. Scott, Kansas. Mr. Garrison preceded her in death October 30, 1997. Carole was a member of the Arcadia Christian Church, the Ladies Aide, and the Arcadia Eastern Star of which she was a 50 year member.

Survivors include a son, Gary Golladay and his wife Nancy of Joplin, Missouri, a daughter, Sherry Swan-Norberg of Littleton, Colorado, a daughter-in- law, Sharon Garrison of Olathe, Kansas, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, John W. Garrison, five sisters, Elizabeth Talley, Mary Farris, Esther Gibson, Ida Mae Runkle, and Ethel L. Brady, and a brother, Lawrence Wolf.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Sheffield Cemetery near Arcadia, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the funeral services. Friends may also call from 11a.m. to 4 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington,
Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
