GIRARD- Caroline "Kay" Michael, 79, of Girard, died at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
Caroline was born January 24, 1941 in Goodland, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Eva Marie (Sponsel) Harbold.
Caroline married Robert Keith Michael on February 14, 1959 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Girard. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1998.
Caroline worked as a CAN and a CMA at the Heritage Nursing Home in Girard before retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed crocheting and fishing.
She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Girard.
Survivors include her children, John Michael, and his wife, Susan, of Mulberry, Ronnie Michael, and his wife, Anita, David Michael, and Rick Michael, all of Girard; her daughters Debbie Nooteboon of Girard and Tammy Tavernaro, and her husband, Jim, of Bentonville, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Bob Michael, on January 22, 2018, a daughter, Lisa Ann Michael, in September of 1965; and her brothers Donald Harbold and Ernie Harbold.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Girard with Fr. Floyd McKinney as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery. The Parish Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
Memorials are suggested for family wishes and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2020