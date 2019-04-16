|
PITTSBURG-Carrie B. Jameison, 104, of Pittsburg, KS died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 30, 1914 in Hurtsboro, AL the daughter of Howard and Carrie (Robinson) Ross.
She moved to Croweburg with her family in 1924. She attended grade school at Croweburg and graduated from Cockerill High School.
On April 22, 1940 she was united in marriage to Cornelius Jameison in Girard, KS; he preceded her in death on June 29, 1983.
She was a member of the Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter Dorothy Pitts and her husband Lawrence of Raytown, MO, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Herbert K. Ross, step-son Cornelius Jameison, Jr., six brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be 11am Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Ft. Scott National Cemetery, Ft. Scott, KS. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-10am Wednesday before going to the cemetery. Amazing grace will be sung by Susie Taylor and Chris McIntyre will give prayer. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 16, 2019