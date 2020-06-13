HOUSTON, TX- Carter Moyer, 79, of Houston, Texas passed away May 19, 2020 in Woodlands, Tx. He was born in McPherson, Kansas, but was raised near Franklin, Kansas.

He attended Arma schools and graduated in 1957 from Arma High School.

He married Arlene Knaup in 1957, They had 3 children. Cindy Jo (Houston) Brenda (William) Smith and Mark (Carolyn) Moyer in the Woodlands.

Four grandchildren, Johnathan, Wes, Josh and April all of Houston and has 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers. Maycle, Bill and Richard and sister, Mary Jo and brother in law Delbert Elsasser. His parents Clyce and Leila Moyer.

Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.



