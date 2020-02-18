|
|
PITTSBURG - Casey Wayne Mooney, 37, of Pittsburg, passed away of a sudden illness Friday, February 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born January 21, 1983 at Pittsburg, the son of Bruce Wayne and Lisa Ann (Armstrong) Mooney. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 2001, where he played football for four years. Following high school, he attended Pittsburg State University.
On September 17 2005, he was united in marriage to Melissa Smith at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg. Together, they have two sons, Jaxon and Dawsyn.
Casey worked for the City of Pittsburg for ten years. For the last 7 years, he has worked for Class LTD, but his job he was most proud of was being a stay at home dad.
Those who knew Casey, know he never knew a stranger, and everyone was drawn to him for his one of a kind personality and charm. He was the epitome of what a good person, husband and father should be. Casey had a passion for hunting and fishing, playing football and being a huge Chief's fan.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa of the home; two sons, Jaxon and Dawsyn Mooney of the home; his parents, Bruce and Lisa Mooney of Pittsburg; Maternal Grandfather, Jack Armstrong; Paternal Grandmother, Margaret "Maggie" Mooney; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katie and Dillon Young; niece, Hayden Young; brother-in-law, Steven Smith; mother-in-law, Debbie Leahan and her husband Steve; father-in-law, Steve Smith and his wife, Katherine; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doris Armstrong; paternal grandfather, Tom Mooney and, paternal grandmother, Charlene Mooney; Grandma Mac; Aunt Ellen and Uncle Ralph; and his cousin, Justin Mooney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Barn with Chaplain Adah Hutchcraft officiating. Following the services, the family will receive friends at the home of his parents, Bruce and Lisa at 478 S. 200th St., Pittsburg. The family suggests memorials be given to the Children's Educational Fund for his two boys. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020