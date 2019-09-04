|
CLAREMORE, OKLAHOMA- Cathy Coomer, 60, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, August 20 of 2019, at her home. She was born on December 21 of 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Tyler Eugene Coomer and Robin Allene Smith. She grew up in Pittsburg, KS. She attended Pittsburg schools and graduated from PHS in 1977,
She went on the PSU getting her Masters in Communications. Cathy went to work for KOAMTV Station, she then moved on and accepted a teaching job with PSU.
At the time of her death, she was teaching at Rogers State University. Cathy was assistant professor, general manager KRSC 91.3 FM, Department of Communications.
She is survived by her step-mom Ruth Coomer, of Pittsburg; Aunt Bessie Montgomery, of Starkville, Mississippi; Preston and Janice Smith of Issaquah, Washington; Sherrie Smith Ledding and (husband) Tom of Kirkland, Washington; Preston Smith Jr. of Sequim, Washington; Robin Douglas Reed and (husband) Rusty of Inverness, MSississippi; Mel Douglas and (wife) Coretta of Slaughter, Louisiana; James and Irene Coomer of Downers Grove, Illinois; Carrie Coomer of Wheaton, Illinois; and Laura Coomer Bauer and (husband) Dan of Carol Stream, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her mother Robin Sciortino and Father Dr. Tyler Coomer.
Cathy's wishes were to be cremated.
A celebration of life will be held September 5th at the Kitchen Pass in Joplin , Missouri from 6pm-8pm. For Family and Friends.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019