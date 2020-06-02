ARMA- Cathy M. Leeden, 64, of Arma, Kansas died at 3:09 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Leeden was born July 27, 1955 at Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of John B. and Joanne Haynes Bacon. Cathy was a medical technician who worked in several area nursing homes. She was raised in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 1973. She had been a resident of Arma since 2005. She married Eric Leeden in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Leeden preceded her in death. Survivors include a sister, Christy (Gary) Weaver of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and a daughter, Carla Peltzer of Weir. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Leeden has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



