Cathy M. Leeden
ARMA- Cathy M. Leeden, 64, of Arma, Kansas died at 3:09 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Leeden was born July 27, 1955 at Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of John B. and Joanne Haynes Bacon. Cathy was a medical technician who worked in several area nursing homes. She was raised in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 1973. She had been a resident of Arma since 2005. She married Eric Leeden in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Leeden preceded her in death. Survivors include a sister, Christy (Gary) Weaver of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and a daughter, Carla Peltzer of Weir. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Leeden has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
