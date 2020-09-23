WALNUT - Cecil Hallacy, 54, of Walnut, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was born in Girard, the son of Dwayne and Berneda (Milburn) Hallacy and attended Girard
schools, graduating in 1984.
Cecil was united in Marriage to Addie L (Thornton) Madl, she survives of the Home.
Cecil worked as press operator/part owner at the family printing company, Graphic Forms Services in Frontenac. He also worked as a press operator at Apico Printing and Print Xcel in Girard. He went on to earn his technical certification and worked for Power Flame Corporation in Parsons Kansas as a Burner Technician traveling in the US and internationally for service work and training. Cecil had a passion for anything mechanical and always wanted to know how things worked. He had an inquisitive mind that loved to learn. He enjoyed eating out, his dogs, cycling, working on cars, and tinkering in his new garage. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend. He liked nothing more than to joke and tease and never refused to help someone in need. Most anyone that met Cecil left with a smile.
Survivors also include his mother Berneda Hallacy, daughters, Miranda Hallacy and Caitlin Hallacy, stepchildren Austin Horton, Austin (Jamie) Burke, Sierra (Craig) Kirkpatrick, sisters Deborah (Roger), Buck and Teresa (Matt) Wilson. Step Grandchildren, Megan McMillan, Zakary and Makenna Kirkpatrick, Katy, Autumn, Maya and Jackson Burke. Step Great Grandchildren Sammy McMillan. Nieces Kris (Daniel) Painter, Jene (Matt) Shields, Amber (Casey) Brown and Sidney Wilson, grandnieces and nephews, Victoria, Lauren, Vincent, Luke, Jillian, Calvin, Oliver, Theo, Cooper, and Rory. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne Hallacy of Girard, and Stepdaughter Samantha McMillan of Walnut.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 25 th , 2020 at the Girard City cemetery Memorials donations are suggested to Walnut Public Library or American Heart Association
Memorials donations are suggested to Walnut Public Library or American Heart Association
