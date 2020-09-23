1/1
Cecil Hallacy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALNUT - Cecil Hallacy, 54, of Walnut, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was born in Girard, the son of Dwayne and Berneda (Milburn) Hallacy and attended Girard
schools, graduating in 1984.
Cecil was united in Marriage to Addie L (Thornton) Madl, she survives of the Home.
Cecil worked as press operator/part owner at the family printing company, Graphic Forms Services in Frontenac. He also worked as a press operator at Apico Printing and Print Xcel in Girard. He went on to earn his technical certification and worked for Power Flame Corporation in Parsons Kansas as a Burner Technician traveling in the US and internationally for service work and training. Cecil had a passion for anything mechanical and always wanted to know how things worked. He had an inquisitive mind that loved to learn. He enjoyed eating out, his dogs, cycling, working on cars, and tinkering in his new garage. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend. He liked nothing more than to joke and tease and never refused to help someone in need. Most anyone that met Cecil left with a smile.
Survivors also include his mother Berneda Hallacy, daughters, Miranda Hallacy and Caitlin Hallacy, stepchildren Austin Horton, Austin (Jamie) Burke, Sierra (Craig) Kirkpatrick, sisters Deborah (Roger), Buck and Teresa (Matt) Wilson. Step Grandchildren, Megan McMillan, Zakary and Makenna Kirkpatrick, Katy, Autumn, Maya and Jackson Burke. Step Great Grandchildren Sammy McMillan. Nieces Kris (Daniel) Painter, Jene (Matt) Shields, Amber (Casey) Brown and Sidney Wilson, grandnieces and nephews, Victoria, Lauren, Vincent, Luke, Jillian, Calvin, Oliver, Theo, Cooper, and Rory. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne Hallacy of Girard, and Stepdaughter Samantha McMillan of Walnut.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 25 th , 2020 at the Girard City cemetery Memorials donations are suggested to Walnut Public Library or American Heart Association and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Full obituary can be read at www.wickhamfamilyfuneralhome.com
Services are under the direction of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main Street, Chanute, Kansas 66720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved