Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cerena Foresman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cerena Marie Foresman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cerena Marie Foresman Obituary
Wyoming, MI-Cerena Marie Foresman of Wyoming, Michigan passed away at the age of 81 on April 9, 2019. She is the daughter of the late William and Ruth Biles.
She graduated from Pittsburg State University and went on to get her Master's Degree from Central Michigan in special education. She used her degree to teach at El-Shabazz Public School Academy until she retired. Cerena was an avid antique collector and very involved in her church. She was a very loving mother to her sons and grandmother to her three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Jay Foresman.
Surviving to cherish her memory are son, John Foresman; grandsons, John William, Evan Andrew, and Connor Scott Foresman; twin sister, Cerise Blyth; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, April 18 from 12-3pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Washington, DeWitt, Michigan 48820. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 2111 University Park Drive, Ste. 200 Okemos, Michigan 48864.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now