Wyoming, MI-Cerena Marie Foresman of Wyoming, Michigan passed away at the age of 81 on April 9, 2019. She is the daughter of the late William and Ruth Biles.
She graduated from Pittsburg State University and went on to get her Master's Degree from Central Michigan in special education. She used her degree to teach at El-Shabazz Public School Academy until she retired. Cerena was an avid antique collector and very involved in her church. She was a very loving mother to her sons and grandmother to her three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Jay Foresman.
Surviving to cherish her memory are son, John Foresman; grandsons, John William, Evan Andrew, and Connor Scott Foresman; twin sister, Cerise Blyth; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, April 18 from 12-3pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Washington, DeWitt, Michigan 48820. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 2111 University Park Drive, Ste. 200 Okemos, Michigan 48864.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 16, 2019