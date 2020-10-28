ARMA - Chad Allen Boswell, 46, of Arma, Kansas died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Taberville, Missouri due to a boating accident.

Mr. Boswell was born February 10, 1974 at Mexico, Missouri the son of Phillip Dean and Vicky Gish Boswell. Chad was plant operations director for the Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada, Missouri. He had been a resident of Arma since 2003. He was raised in Mexico, Missouri and graduated from Mexico High School. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and mechanical hobbies. He married Heidi Karrio on April 6, 1993 at Mt. Home, Idaho. Heidi survives at the home. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. He was a member of the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion at Arma. Survivors in addition to his wife Heidi are three sons, Colby (Irene) Boswell of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Nathen and Branden Boswell both of the home, mother and step-father, Vicky Boswell-Hoover and Robert Hoover of Mexico, Missouri, sister, Shana (Clint) House of Holt Summit, Missouri, maternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Gish of Mexico, Missouri, nieces, Paislee and Paityn House, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Dean Boswell and paternal grandparents, Charles W. and Lillian Fay Boswell.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Arma Golden Era. The family suggests memorials to the Chad Boswell Memorial Education Fund for his children. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712. Funeral services and burial will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Mexico, Missouri under the direction of the Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson Street, Mexico, Missouri 65265. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store