Charles A. "Chuck" Westhoff, 80, of rural St. Paul, Kansas, passed away at 6:40 a.m., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and caregivers.
He was born on December 19, 1938, to Sylvester and Cecilia (Sevart) Westhoff in Greenbush, Kansas. Growing up in the Greenbush and St. Paul area, Chuck attended St. Francis School. After graduating from St. Francis High School, he began farming and ranching in the St. Paul.
On April 20, 1963, he and Elizabeth A. "Betty" Van Leeuwen were married at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. After marriage, the couple moved to a farm south of town where they made their home and raised their family.
Chuck was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. He operated a dog kennel and was an active member of the Kansas Pet Professionals where he had served as the organization's president. Other activities that Chuck enjoyed were gardening, hunting, and keeping a bird hatchery.
Survivors include:
Three Sons – Ed Westhoff of St. Paul, KS, Joe Westhoff and his wife, Connie, of Olathe, KS, Bill Westhoff and his wife, Traci, of St. Paul, KS.
Five Daughters – Jo Ann Stuchlik and her husband, Gary, of Pilsen, KS
Karen Hanigan and her husband, Ernie, of Parsons, KS, Linda Morris and her husband, Bill, of Elberta, AL, Brenda Issa and her husband, Mike, of Wichita, KS, Julie O'Hara and her husband, Matt, of St. Paul, KS.
Thirty Grandchildren
Ten Great-Grandchildren
Five Brothers – Howard Westhoff and his wife Barbara of Parsons, KS, Jack Westhoff of Belton, MO. Jim Westhoff and his wife Wilma of Chanute, KS, Raymond Westhoff and his wife Candi of Girard, KS, Harold Westhoff and his wife Tina of St. Paul, KS.
Five Sisters – Sylvia McKinney and her husband Jerry of Parsons, KS , Mary Frances Jones of Joplin, MO, Virginia Noose and her husband Joe of Columbia, MO, Ruth Snodgrass and her husband Steve of Asbury, MO, Alice Shaffer and her husband Jess of McCune, KS.
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
Dedicated Caregivers – Dana Barton, Gia Barton, and Susan Jacquinot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on March 8, 2018; one brother, Bob Westhoff and one sister, Loretta Nance.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at the church. The family will receive friends immediately following the rosary at the church. Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. at the church on Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Fr. Emil Kapaun Guild. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019