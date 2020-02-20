|
|
ARMA - Charles Alfred Rockwood Sr., 60, of Arma, Kansas, went with God on
February 14, 2020, from the comfort of his own home surrounded by his
Family Charles was born on April 18 th , 1959 to Bertha B. Rockwood and George
W. Rockwood. Charles was the youngest of seven children and the only
son. He is preceded in death by sisters Margaret A. Hill and Sarah M.
Haynes and is survived by sisters Doris Martin, Ivy Debrodie, Betty Fox,
and Georgetta Myers. He is survived by his sons Charles A. Rockwood Jr.
and Justin J. Rockwood. He is survived by his daughters Christine K.
Crowe, Jamie M. Burg, Stormy D. Carter and Laura L. Staples, and many
loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Charles was
a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Charles loved sports, especially football, where his favorite team was the
Kansas City Chiefs. He was able to see them win the Superbowl this year
before he passed. He worked as a truck driver for many years, but was
forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He spent his free
time taking his grand-children to the park, fishing, and spending time with
his children. Charles was always there to help relatives and friends
whenever people needed him.
A special thank you to Dr. Rachael Stevens for caring for him for so many
years, the people at Harry Hynes Hospice for their loving care and support
during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest
gratitude towards Pastor Matt from Living Faith Church of Girard and
Pastor Don at Open Door Fellowship Church for being very
accommodating during this difficult time.
Charles had a green burial and was laid to rest on February 14, 2020 on
private family property. Memorial services were held on Sunday, February
16, 2020 at Open Door Fellowship Church.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2020