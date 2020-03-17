|
|
GIRARD- Charles L. Ireland Jr., 74, of Girard, Kansas died at 10:19 P.M.
Saturday March 14, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Ireland was born July 25, 1945 at Herington, Kansas the son of Charles Luther and Kathryn Ann Musil Ireland. Charles was a retired Principal and School Teacher who lived in the Girard area since 1992. He was raised in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas and graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School. He later attended the College of Emporia and received his Bachelors of Education Degree. He then attended Fort Hays State University and received his Masters Degree in School Administration. He was principal in several towns in western Kansas and retired as Principal of the Haderlein Elementary School in Girard. He married Pamela C. Patterson on February 17, 1968 in Emporia, Kansas. Mrs. Ireland preceded in in death June 21, 2017. He later married Carol L. Berrie on November 17, 2018 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Carol survives at the home. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was discharged in 1969. He was a member of the Family Life Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg, had served as President of the National Principals Association, a member of the Optimist Club, and the Kansas Teachers Association. Survivors include his wife Carol of the home, a daughter, Michelle (Jason) Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas, two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Ireland of Ft. Scott, Kansas and Merick (Jennifer) Ireland of Devon, Kansas, two step-sons, Michael (Esther) Bobey of Pflugerville, Texas and Mark Bobey of Emporia, Kansas, two brothers, John Ireland of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas and Jim Ireland of Delaware, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Pamela, a grandchild, C.C. Ireland, and a sister, Carolyn Kirkpatrick.
Mr. Ireland has been cremated according to his wishes. Memorial services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Family Life Assembly of God Church at 1234 N. Rouse in Pittsburg, Kansas with Pastor Tom Jacobs officiating. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date at the Prairie Grove Cemetery near Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials to the Family Life Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg,
Kansas. Donations may be sent to or left at the church or the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E.
Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020