Charles Ray "Chuck" Dickerson
Charles Ray "Chuck" Dickerson passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 45. A memorial service for Chuck will be announced at a later date.
Chuck was born in Ft. Scott Kansas to Corrine Parker and Charles Dickerson. He attended Northeast High School In Arma Kansas. He liked Kenpo; and enjoyed being outside tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. Chuck always enjoyed the company of his family and close friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Fleck of Cherokee, Kansas; maternal grandparents, Della Mae Keeling and Emmett Ray Goodwin; and paternal grandparents Pascal E. and Rose Dickerson.
Chuck is survived by his parents, Corrine Parker (Allen) of Mulberry, Kansas and Charles Dickerson (Nancy) of McCune, Kansas; sisters, Ashley Amayo of Williamsburg, Kansas, Tanna Compton of Mulberry, Kansas, and Tiffany Webb of Kansas City, Kansas. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Chuck will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
