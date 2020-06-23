Chris Charles McNay
PITTSBURG- Chris Charles McNay died on Friday June 19th, 2020 at the age of 64.
He leaves his wife Dawn of Pittsburg, son Alex and fiancé Beth of Oklahoma City, and son Kevin and wife Emily of Kansas City.
Chris moved back to Pittsburg with his family in 1993, where he built a successful piano tuning and repair company, Sound Turning.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Chris C McNay music scholarship at Pittsburg State University and the Community Health Center of SEK – Fairy Godmother Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
