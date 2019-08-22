|
|
PITTSBURG - Colin Brinkman, 87, went to be with our Lord on August 11,2019 at his home in Miami, Florida. Colin was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on October 6, 1931 to George Brinkman and Hilma Warmbrodt Brinkman. Colin graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1949. He worked in family businesses, Brinkman's Greenhouse, Brinkman's Flower Shop, and the Golden Willow Ranch east of Pittsburg. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Barker in 1952 and the operated Colin and Carol Gardens on South Kings Highway for over 30 years. Starting in 1956, Colin and Carol and their two daughters spent winters in South Florida where Colin was a beach lifeguard for the city of Delray Beach for over 20 years. He and Carol also worked evenings as a waiter and waitress team. In 1989 they sold the farm and moved to Florida full time. With a life long interest in aviation, Colin soloed at age 16 and earned his private pilots license at 17. He owned two aircraft over the years and enjoyed giving trips to family and friends. Colin was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Warren and George Brinkman Jr., his sister Vernell Brinkman, and his daughter Vernell (Brinkman) McLellan. Colin is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, his daughter Alva Horton, son in law Scott Horton, grandchildren Jeremy Horton (Kirsten), Jamie Horton, Casey McLellan, Jake Horton (Amanda), and great grandchildren Aydia, Alyza, and Arthur. Colin was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He always had a story to tell and a song to sing. A celebration of life will be held in Florida.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 22, 2019